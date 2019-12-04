World Markets

Rameda Pharmaceutical's share placement covered 1.17 times

Contributor
Ehab Farouk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A private share placement by Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical on the Egyptian stock exchange was covered 1.17 times, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adds detail, background

CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A private share placement by Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical on the Egyptian stock exchange was covered 1.17 times, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rameda has offered 49% of its shares on the exchange in two tranches. A 5% stake is being sold to small investors in a public offering, with the remainder offered to private investors.

The statement said large local and foreign financial institutions accounted for 75% of the orders.

Rameda has offered 18.8 million shares to retail investors in Egypt and 357.8 million shares to institutional investors, all priced at 4.66 Egyptian pounds ($0.29) each, according to a statement it issued last week.

Rameda will have a capital of 3.6 billion pounds once the initial public offering is completed.

($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Patrick Werr and Mark Potter)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular