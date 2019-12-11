Rameda Pharmaceutical shares lose 13% on Egyptian debut

CAIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical shares fell about 13% on Wednesday during their first trading day at the Egyptian Exchange.

As of 1040 GMT the share price dropped to 4.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.25). Rameda RMDA.CA had sold 49% of its shares on the exchange in two tranches, priced at 4.66 pounds.

The bourse will close at 1230 GMT.

($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by Louise Heavens )

