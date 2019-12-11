World Markets

Rameda Pharmaceutical shares lose 13% on Egyptian debut

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical shares fell about 13% on Wednesday during their first trading day at the Egyptian Exchange.

CAIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical shares fell about 13% on Wednesday during their first trading day at the Egyptian Exchange.

As of 1040 GMT the share price dropped to 4.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.25). Rameda RMDA.CA had sold 49% of its shares on the exchange in two tranches, priced at 4.66 pounds.

The bourse will close at 1230 GMT.

($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Mahmoud Mourad, editing by Louise Heavens )

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular