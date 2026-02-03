Ramco Systems (BSE:532370) Price Target Decreased by 11.83% to 609.23

The average one-year price target for Ramco Systems (BSE:532370) has been revised to ₹ 609.23 / share. This is a decrease of 11.83% from the prior estimate of ₹ 690.97 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 603.26 to a high of ₹ 627.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.33% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 486.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramco Systems. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532370 is 0.00%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 57K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532370 by 4.20% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 31.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532370 by 31.36% over the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.