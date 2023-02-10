Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $10.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.84%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 17.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.50 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is $11.37. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $10.42.

The projected annual revenue for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is $222MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPT is 0.09%, a decrease of 20.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 98,020K shares. The put/call ratio of RPT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 7,641K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 68.64% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 7,585K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,251K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 74.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,232K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 18.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,443K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 19.86% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,854K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 2.06% over the last quarter.

RPT Realty Background Information

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT.

