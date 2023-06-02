Ramco Cements (NSE:RAMCOCEM) Price Target Increased by 12.02% to 855.69

The average one-year price target for Ramco Cements (NSE:RAMCOCEM) has been revised to 855.69 / share. This is an increase of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 763.89 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 590.85 to a high of 1,211.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from the latest reported closing price of 875.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Ramco Cements Maintains 0.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramco Cements. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAMCOCEM is 0.11%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 8,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,781K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMCOCEM by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,704K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,174K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMCOCEM by 5.90% over the last quarter.

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 819K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 43.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMCOCEM by 102.67% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 636K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMCOCEM by 19.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.