Markets
RMBS

Rambus Turns To Profit In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The California-based chipmaker, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) turned to profit in the fourth quarter primarily due to higher product revenue.

Rambus reported a net income of $6.10 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $12.05 million or $0.11 loss per share in the same quarter last year.

The revenue was $91.78 million, up from $61.91 million in the prior year. The revenue was chiefly boosted by a more than 100% jump in product revenue to $45.27 million from $21.77 million last year.

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus said, "The record cash generation fuels our ongoing strategic investment in scaling the business, returning value to stockholders, and extending our product roadmap to enable continued profitable growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RMBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular