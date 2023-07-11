Rambus (RMBS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rambus (RMBS) closed the most recent trading day at $61.14, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the memory chip designer had lost 2.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rambus as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.98 million, down 0.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $599.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.71% and +4.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rambus. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rambus is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Rambus is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.89, so we one might conclude that Rambus is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

