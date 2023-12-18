Rambus (RMBS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Rambus (RMBS) reached $68.62, with a -1.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rambus will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.26%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $134.01 million, showing a 13.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $556.63 million, representing changes of +0.57% and -2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rambus. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Rambus boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Rambus is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.14.

It's also important to note that RMBS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RMBS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.