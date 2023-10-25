Rambus (RMBS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.44, changing hands as low as $52.21 per share. Rambus Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.53 per share, with $68.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.29.

