Rambus (RMBS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Rambus (RMBS) ended the recent trading session at $73.99, demonstrating a +1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

The memory chip designer's shares have seen an increase of 5.13% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rambus in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $134.01 million, down 13.71% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rambus. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rambus is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Rambus currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.3.

We can also see that RMBS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

