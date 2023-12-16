Rambus (RMBS) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 77.01

The average one-year price target for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been revised to 77.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 71.91 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.85% from the latest reported closing price of 69.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.36%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.69% to 118,415K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,370K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,625K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,794K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares, representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,432K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,135K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares, representing an increase of 16.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,832K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 54.29% over the last quarter.

Rambus Background Information

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

