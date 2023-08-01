Rambus (RMBS) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 71.23

The average one-year price target for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been revised to 71.23 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 66.81 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.77% from the latest reported closing price of 62.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 10.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.35%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 110,306K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,830K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,238K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares, representing a decrease of 15.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,757K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 88.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,533K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 47.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,322K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Rambus Background Information

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, it is a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences.

