Rambus (RMBS) Price Target Increased by 18.11% to 95.35

The average one-year price target for Rambus (NasdaqGS:RMBS) has been revised to $95.35 / share. This is an increase of 18.11% from the prior estimate of $80.73 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.02 to a high of $136.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.31% from the latest reported closing price of $103.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBS is 0.25%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 125,034K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBS is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,693K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,747K shares , representing a decrease of 86.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 39.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,498K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 17.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,445K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,180K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares , representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 3.44% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 2,787K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing an increase of 58.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBS by 175.26% over the last quarter.

