Rambus (RMBS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Rambus (RMBS) closed the most recent trading day at $66.28, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the memory chip designer had lost 5.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rambus in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Rambus is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $134.01 million, down 13.71% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rambus. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Rambus is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Rambus is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.94.

Meanwhile, RMBS's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.99.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

