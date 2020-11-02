Rambus Q3 Loss Narrows, To Buyback 20 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Monday reported third-quarter net loss of $12.8 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $17.3 million or $0.16 per share last year.

Total revenues dropped to $56.9 million from $57.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $103 million.

The company also authorized new stock repurchase program of 20 million shares.

