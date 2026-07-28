Rambus Q2 Results Highlight AI-Fueled Growth Strategy

Rambus Inc. RMBS delivered a strong second quarter as management highlighted expanding opportunities across AI infrastructure, memory interface chips and silicon IP. While record financial performance underscored the company's operational momentum, executives spent much of theearnings calldiscussing how rising AI workloads are reshaping memory architectures and creating long-term growth opportunities for Rambus.

The company also projected another quarter of sequential revenue growth, supported by continued demand for DDR5 memory solutions and licensing activity, even as executives cautioned that industrywide supply constraints remain a key variable.

Rambus reported second-quarter revenues of $207.40 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198.30 million. Non-GAAP earnings were $0.77 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71.The record quarterly performance was driven by strong product revenues, resilient royalty income and continued momentum across its diversified silicon IP business.

Rambus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rambus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rambus, Inc. Quote

AI Workloads Continue to Expand Rambus' Opportunity

President and CEO Luc Seraphin said AI is driving a fundamental shift in computing as inference and agentic AI applications require greater memory capacity, bandwidth and power efficiency. He noted that AI infrastructure is becoming increasingly heterogeneous, combining traditional CPU servers with AI accelerators, creating richer memory content opportunities for Rambus.

Product revenues reached a record $99.2 million, rising 22% year over year, supported by leadership in DDR5 register clock drivers (RCDs) and growing contributions from newer products. Management expects another quarter of double-digit product revenue growth in the third quarter.

New Products Position RMBS for Future Growth

During the quarter, Rambus expanded its DDR5 portfolio with complete DDR5-9600 chipsets for both client and server memory modules.

Management also highlighted continued progress in emerging memory technologies, including MRDIMM and LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 chipsets, which are designed to address increasingly specialized AI workloads. Seraphin said these platforms should provide additional growth opportunities as adoption accelerates over the next several years.

On the silicon IP side, Rambus secured new design wins across hyperscalers, custom silicon providers and AI semiconductor developers. The company also announced a Tier 1 U.S. hyperscaler selected Rambus' next-generation HBM IP for future AI chips and introduced PCIe 7.0 Switch IP to support next-generation AI networking architectures.

Guidance Points to Another Quarter of Growth

Chief financial officer Sumeet Gagneja expects third-quarter revenues to be between $210 million and $216 million, and product revenues to be in the range of $110-$116 million.

The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the band of $0.75-$0.82. Management also increased inventory during the quarter to prepare for future product ramps while addressing longer supplier lead times.

Supply Constraints Remain the Primary Challenge

During the Q&A session, analysts focused heavily on supply availability and customer demand.

Responding to Rosenblatt Securities, Seraphin said Rambus experienced no manufacturing capacity constraints during the second quarter despite ongoing supply-chain tightness. He credited strong supplier relationships for allowing the company to meet customer demand.

William Blair asked whether customers were building excess inventory because of constrained memory supply. Seraphin said Rambus has not observed inventory accumulation among customers, adding that the company's own inventory build is strategic and intended to support anticipated demand in the coming quarters.

MRDIMM Adoption Could Accelerate in 2027

Several analysts sought additional details on the timing of MRDIMM adoption.

Management reiterated that MRDIMM represents a significant long-term opportunity because it materially increases Rambus' silicon content per memory module. However, Seraphin said meaningful revenue contributions are more likely to occur in 2027 as new CPU platforms ramp more broadly, with only limited contribution expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company also expressed growing confidence in its silicon IP business as hyperscalers increasingly work directly with Rambus during early chip architecture design. According to management, these engagements provide earlier licensing opportunities while strengthening long-term visibility into future AI infrastructure deployments.

Management Remains Confident in Long-Term Growth

Although executives acknowledged that supply constraints and platform timing remain important variables, management consistently expressed confidence in Rambus' long-term outlook.

Seraphin said expanding DDR5 adoption, higher memory channel counts, increasing companion chip penetration, MRDIMM adoption, and robust silicon IP licensing activity would serve as multiple growth drivers extending well beyond 2026. Management believes AI-driven demand for advanced memory subsystems continues to strengthen the company's competitive positioning across both products and licensing.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores

RMBS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Growth Score of B, a Momentum Score of C, a Value Score of F, and a VGM Score of C. The Growth Score reflects favorable earnings growth characteristics, while the VGM Score indicates balanced overall fundamentals across value, growth and momentum factors.

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