Rambus Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Rambus RMBS reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 77 cents per share, which increased 24.2% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 8.45%.

Total revenues increased 20.4% year over year to $207.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.27%.

Rambus' results were driven by record product revenues of $99.2 million, which rose 22% year over year, supported by robust AI and data center demand, as well as continued strength in its high-performance memory interface chips and silicon IP portfolio.

Rambus' Product Business Benefits From AI Memory Demand

Record product revenues reflected continued strength in DDR5 register clock drivers, growing adoption of next-generation memory interface chips and increasing AI-driven server deployments.

During the quarter, Rambus introduced complete DDR5 9600 chipsets for both server RDIMMs and client memory modules, extending its leadership in high-speed memory interfaces.

Rambus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rambus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rambus, Inc. Quote

The company also remains on track to capitalize on emerging memory architectures such as MRDIMM and LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 as adoption accelerates.

Silicon IP Momentum Remains Strong

Rambus continued to benefit from robust demand for its silicon IP portfolio, securing new customer engagements across hyperscalers, custom silicon providers and AI semiconductor companies. Management highlighted a significant design win with a Tier-1 U.S. hyperscaler for next-generation High Bandwidth Memory IP designed for future AI chips.

The company also expanded its AI connectivity portfolio by introducing PCIe 7 Switch IP supporting 128 GT/s, aimed at next-generation AI scale-up and scale-out architectures requiring higher bandwidth, lower latency and secure data movement.

Rambus Maintains Healthy Profitability

Non-GAAP operating income increased to $93.7 million from $79 million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin remained strong at 45%, reflecting the company's disciplined execution despite continued investments in product development and growth initiatives.

Rambus' Strong Balance Sheet Supports Growth

Rambus exited the quarter with $824.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up from $786.1 million in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $61.2 million in operating cash flow.

The company remains debt-free, providing financial flexibility to continue investing in next-generation chip and IP solutions supporting AI and data-center infrastructure.

Rambus Guides for Continued Growth

For the third quarter of 2026, Rambus expects revenues between $210 million and $216 million, including product revenues of $110-$116 million, Royalty revenues of $69-$75 million and contract and other revenues of $25-$31 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at approximately $211.6 million, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 17.9%.

The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 75 cents and 82 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 77 cents per share, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 22.2%.

RMBS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, RMBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include ASE Technology ASX, Bandwidth BAND and Fortinet FTNT. While Bandwidth and Fortinet sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ASE Technology carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of ASE Technology have rallied 127% in the year-to-date period. ASX is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

Shares of Bandwidth have surged 270% in the year-to-date period. BAND is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

Fortinet shares have gained 92% in the year-to-date period. FTNT is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

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