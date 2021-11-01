Markets
Rambus Provides Q4 Outlook After Profitable Q3

(RTTNews) - The California-based semiconductor company, Rambus Inc. (RMBS), has issued a fourth-quarter outlook after turning to profit in the third quarter. The Licensing billings are expected to be around $62 million to $68 million for the quarter, while product revenue is expected to come in the range of $40 million and $46 million. The operating cost, projected by the company, is expected to be between $80 million and $76 million. Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus, said, "We are well positioned for continued profitable growth as demonstrated by this quarter's record product revenue from memory interface chips. Strategically, we continue to scale the business as the integrations of AnalogX and PLDA are well underway with the new teams already contributing new products and design wins."

