Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Rambus's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Rambus had US$163.7m of debt, an increase on US$156.0m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$485.6m in cash, leading to a US$321.9m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:RMBS Debt to Equity History February 9th 2022

How Strong Is Rambus' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Rambus had liabilities of US$267.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$103.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$485.6m in cash and US$179.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$295.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Rambus has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Rambus boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We also note that Rambus improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$30m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Rambus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Rambus has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Rambus actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Rambus has US$321.9m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$163m, being 550% of its EBIT. So we don't think Rambus's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Rambus's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.