(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) said Thursday that it has extended its patent license agreement with Micron for an additional four years. The extension maintains the existing financial terms of the agreement and provides Micron with a license to the extensive portfolio of Rambus patents until December 1, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.