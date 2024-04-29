Rambus Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $32.9 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $117.9 million from $113.8 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $32.9 Mln. vs. $3.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $117.9 Mln vs. $113.8 Mln last year.

