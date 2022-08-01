Rambus Inc. Reports Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $35.02 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $11.17 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.7% to $121.13 million from $84.86 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

