Rambus Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.94 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.68 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to $112.24 million from $81.28 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.94 Mln. vs. $3.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $112.24 Mln vs. $81.28 Mln last year.

