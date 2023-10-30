Rambus Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $103.20 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $0.94 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $105.30 million from $112.24 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $103.20 Mln. vs. $0.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $105.30 Mln vs. $112.24 Mln last year.

