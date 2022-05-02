Rambus Inc. Q1 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$66.2 million, or -$0.60 per share. This compares with -$2.6 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.6% to $99.0 million from $70.4 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

