Rambus Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $168.88 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $35.02 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $119.83 million from $121.13 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $168.88 Mln. vs. $35.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $119.83 Mln vs. $121.13 Mln last year.

