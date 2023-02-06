Rambus Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.95 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $6.11 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $122.37 million from $91.78 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $15.95 Mln. vs. $6.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $122.37 Mln vs. $91.78 Mln last year.

