Rambus Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $57.93 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $36.05 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.3% to $172.20 million from $132.13 million last year.

Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

