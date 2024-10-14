Rambus Falls 32% in 3 Months: Should Investors Hold or Fold the Stock?

Rambus RMBS shares have plunged 32.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s return of 2.6%. RMBS stock also underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500.

Given this underperformance, investors are wondering whether this drop reflects underlying weaknesses, or is it a temporary pullback that offers a buying opportunity.

Reason Behind RMBS Stock’s Underperformance

Rambus stock’s underperformance was mainly due to its lower-than-expected top-line results for the third quarter of 2024. Over the past few quarters, the company’s revenue growth has been affected by lower spending on traditional servers.

The demand for conventional servers, which have historically driven Rambus' memory interface and security solutions, is declining. The broader enterprise market is shifting its focus toward artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads that require specialized hardware like graphics processing units (GPUs) rather than traditional CPU-based servers.

This shift results in less capital allocation toward traditional server setups, thereby reducing the need for Rambus’ memory solutions designed for these systems. With capital expenditures increasingly favoring AI-driven systems, Rambus is experiencing reduced demand in its core business.

Rambus 3 Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-Term Prospects Seem Bright for Rambus

Rambus is well-positioned for long-term growth despite near-term headwinds from declining traditional server spending. The company is pivoting to capitalize on emerging market opportunities, particularly in the AI and data center sectors.

While traditional server spending has declined, the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency memory solutions that support AI and machine learning workloads is skyrocketing. Rambus’ high-performance memory products, including DDR5 and HBM (high bandwidth memory), are critical for AI data centers that need to process large amounts of data efficiently.

The company’s strategic focus on next-generation memory solutions places it in a strong position to benefit from the increasing demand for AI-specific infrastructure. The introduction of new products, including Client Clock driver chip, PCIe 7 IP solutions and HBM4 controller intellectual property chips for next-generation AI workloads will drive revenues over the long run.

Rambus is also expanding its security portfolio to address the needs of next-generation connected devices and cloud infrastructures. With increased digitalization and security concerns, Rambus' secure memory and cryptography solutions will play a critical role in protecting sensitive data and intellectual property. This provides a strong long-term growth avenue, as security becomes a top priority in data-driven industries like healthcare, finance and telecommunications.

Tech Giants Adopting Rambus Products

Rambus has always been at the forefront of the chip design revolution, bringing in the patents of its industry-leading products and providing them to other companies. Industry leaders like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, NVIDIA NVDA, Broadcom, Cisco CSCO, IBM, Marvell, MediaTek, Micron, Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics use Rambus’ patented technologies and solutions.

Rambus and AMD signed the first patent license agreement in the mid-2000s. The initial agreement allowed AMD to use Rambus patented technologies in various products, including those used in DDR2, DDR3, FB-DIMM, PCI Express and XDR controllers. NVIDIA has been using Rambus technology for more than a decade now. RMBS and Cisco have been in collaboration for a decade with CSCO using Rambus’ security technologies in its products.

Conclusion: Hold RMBS Stock Now

Despite the short-term challenges from lower spending on traditional servers, Rambus is well-equipped to drive long-term growth. The company's focus on next-gen memory solutions and AI data centers, along with its expanding security offerings, aligns it with high-growth sectors poised to define the future of technology.

Its strategic measures, including product diversification and investments in advanced memory and security solutions, position Rambus to benefit from megatrends like AI, data privacy and cloud computing. Considering the aforementioned factors, holding RMBS stock presents a compelling opportunity for investors now, as the company adapts to industry shifts and capitalizes on emerging trends.

Rambus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

