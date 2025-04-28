RAMBUS Earnings Results: $RMBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

RAMBUS ($RMBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $166,000,000, missing estimates of $166,114,282 by $-114,282.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RMBS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

RAMBUS Insider Trading Activity

RAMBUS insiders have traded $RMBS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIANZHI SEAN FAN (EVP, COO) sold 52,327 shares for an estimated $3,559,036

LUC SERAPHIN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,603 shares for an estimated $2,933,717 .

. JOHN SHINN (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,727 shares for an estimated $972,777 .

. MEERA RAO sold 5,408 shares for an estimated $314,854

NECIP SAYINER sold 4,625 shares for an estimated $308,681

DESMOND LYNCH (SVP, CFO) sold 3,743 shares for an estimated $199,389

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RAMBUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of RAMBUS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RAMBUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMBS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RAMBUS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RMBS forecast page.

RAMBUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMBS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMBS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $70.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $73.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $70.0 on 11/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.