Rambus (BIT:1RMBS) Price Target Increased by 13.76% to 112.99

The average one-year price target for Rambus (BIT:1RMBS) has been revised to €112.99 / share. This is an increase of 13.76% from the prior estimate of €99.32 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €84.59 to a high of €146.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.70% from the latest reported closing price of €123.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rambus. This is an decrease of 409 owner(s) or 41.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RMBS is 0.08%, an increase of 67.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.72% to 99,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,386K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RMBS by 53.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,149K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing an increase of 41.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RMBS by 81.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,843K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RMBS by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,065K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing a decrease of 23.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RMBS by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,900K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RMBS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

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