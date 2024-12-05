Ramaco Resources sees 2025 CapEx $60M-$70M

Sees 2025 full-year production volumes between 4.2 – 4.6 million tons. For full-year sales volumes, the company expects between 4.4-4.8 million tons, with an ability to sell at least 5 million tons dependent on market conditions. Midpoint of these guidances represents more than 15% annual growth in tonnage compared to 2024 levels, based on the midpoint of 2024 guidance.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on METC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.