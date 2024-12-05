News & Insights

Ramaco Resources sees 2025 CapEx $60M-$70M

December 05, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Sees 2025 full-year production volumes between 4.2 – 4.6 million tons. For full-year sales volumes, the company expects between 4.4-4.8 million tons, with an ability to sell at least 5 million tons dependent on market conditions. Midpoint of these guidances represents more than 15% annual growth in tonnage compared to 2024 levels, based on the midpoint of 2024 guidance.

