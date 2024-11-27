News & Insights

Stocks

Ramaco Resources Secures $50M Through Public Offering

November 27, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ).

Ramaco Resources, Inc. completed a $50 million public offering of 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029, with interest payable quarterly. The notes, rated ‘BBB’ by Egan-Jones Ratings, offer investors a potential opportunity to earn steady returns. Proceeds will be used for corporate purposes, and the company has applied to list the notes on Nasdaq. The offering, led by Lucid Capital Markets, features a redemption option post-2026, presenting a flexible investment option for those interested in the financial markets.

For an in-depth examination of METC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

METC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.