Ramaco Resources Secures $50M Through Public Offering

The latest update is out from Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ).
Ramaco Resources, Inc. completed a $50 million public offering of 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029, with interest payable quarterly. The notes, rated ‘BBB’ by Egan-Jones Ratings, offer investors a potential opportunity to earn steady returns. Proceeds will be used for corporate purposes, and the company has applied to list the notes on Nasdaq. The offering, led by Lucid Capital Markets, features a redemption option post-2026, presenting a flexible investment option for those interested in the financial markets.
