Ramaco Resources Prices Public Offering Of Sr. Unsecured Notes

(RTTNews) - Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC), an operator and developer of metallurgical coal, Thursday said it has priced its public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 8.250% per year.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $8 million of notes.

Ramaco plans to use gross proceeds from the offering of $57 million, or about $65 million if the underwriters exercise their option in full, to redeem its 9% Senior notes due 2026, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on July 31.

