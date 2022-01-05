Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ramaco Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$8.7m ÷ (US$299m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Ramaco Resources has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Ramaco Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ramaco Resources.

So How Is Ramaco Resources' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Ramaco Resources is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.4% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 134% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 15% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Ramaco Resources gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ramaco Resources can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 6 warning signs with Ramaco Resources (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

