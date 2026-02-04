Ramaco Resources (METCB) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 26.11

The average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METCB) has been revised to $26.11 / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of $22.27 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.37 to a high of $36.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.07% from the latest reported closing price of $14.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 29.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METCB is 0.25%, an increase of 40.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 5,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,235K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 1,218K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 816K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 7.40% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 306K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 221K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METCB by 92.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.