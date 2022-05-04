Ramaco Resources (METC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ramaco Resources (METC) closed at $15.90, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ramaco Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1310%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $172.8 million, up 297.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $682.13 million, which would represent changes of +608.89% and +140.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ramaco Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ramaco Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ramaco Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.74.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.