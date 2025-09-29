Ramaco Resources (METC) Price Target Increased by 44.23% to 31.88

The average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METC) has been revised to $31.88 / share. This is an increase of 44.23% from the prior estimate of $22.10 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.80% from the latest reported closing price of $32.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.69%, an increase of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.03% to 40,848K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 4,432K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 3,625K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 2,930K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,908K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,419K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.