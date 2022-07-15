Ramaco Resources (METC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ramaco Resources (METC) closed at $11.02, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ramaco Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ramaco Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 639.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $212.74 million, up 179.7% from the year-ago period.

METC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.14 per share and revenue of $710.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +471.11% and +150.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ramaco Resources should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.87% lower within the past month. Ramaco Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ramaco Resources has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.11 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.89.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow METC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

