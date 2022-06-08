Ramaco Resources (METC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ramaco Resources (METC) closed at $17.69, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 25.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ramaco Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ramaco Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 608.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.36 million, up 167.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $730.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +526.67% and +157.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ramaco Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.68% lower. Ramaco Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ramaco Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.75, so we one might conclude that Ramaco Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.