Ramaco Resources (METC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ramaco Resources (METC) closed at $11.78, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ramaco Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ramaco Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 639.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $212.74 million, up 179.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.14 per share and revenue of $710.18 million, which would represent changes of +471.11% and +150.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ramaco Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.87% lower. Ramaco Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ramaco Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.09, so we one might conclude that Ramaco Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.