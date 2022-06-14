Ramaco Resources (METC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ramaco Resources (METC) closed at $15.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.69%.

Ramaco Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 608.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $203.36 million, up 167.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $747.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +526.67% and +163.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ramaco Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% lower. Ramaco Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ramaco Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.

The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

