Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

Investors in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.2% to close at US$2.92 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues of US$39m beat expectations by a respectable 5.9%, although statutory losses per share increased. Ramaco Resources lost US$0.11, which was 200% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:METC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Following the latest results, Ramaco Resources' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$210.1m in 2021. This would be a substantial 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 557% to US$0.27. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$231.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$4.83 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Ramaco Resources analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.70. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Ramaco Resources'historical trends, as next year's 29% revenue growth is roughly in line with 26% annual revenue growth over the past three years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.0% next year. So although Ramaco Resources is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Ramaco Resources going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ramaco Resources .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.