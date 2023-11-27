Ramaco Resources Inc - (METC) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources Inc - (NASDAQ:METC) has been revised to 14.79 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 14.02 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.56% from the latest reported closing price of 17.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources Inc -. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 48.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.02%, an increase of 21.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.50% to 516K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 275K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 18.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 1.72% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 220K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 198K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 184K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 127K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Ramaco Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginiaand southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.