Ramaco Resources Inc - (METC) Price Target Increased by 13.40% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources Inc - (NASDAQ:METC) has been revised to 14.02 / share. This is an increase of 13.40% from the prior estimate of 12.37 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from the latest reported closing price of 11.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources Inc -. This is a decrease of 143 owner(s) or 67.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.02%, a decrease of 96.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.36% to 715K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 315K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 49.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 100.00% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 275K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 18.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 1.72% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 220K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 198K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 12.90% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 127K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Ramaco Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginiaand southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

