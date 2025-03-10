RAMACO RESOURCES Earnings Results: $METC Reports Quarterly Earnings

RAMACO RESOURCES ($METC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.00 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $170,890,000, beating estimates of $169,918,740 by $971,260.
RAMACO RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of RAMACO RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT added 905,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,289,116
- YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS IX, L.P. removed 900,000 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,234,000
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 824,092 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,455,183
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 668,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,862,011
- GRAHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 349,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,587,922
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 341,430 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,503,071
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 331,212 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,398,235
