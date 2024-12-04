Ramaco Resources’ Brook Mine confirmed as technologically feasible

Ramaco Resources (METC) is pleased to announce that Fluor (FLR) in its interim preliminary techno-economic analysis of Ramaco’s Brook Mine projects that the development is both commercially and technologically feasible. The mine holds a large unconventional deposit of rare earth elements and critical minerals sourced from coal and carbonaceous ore.

