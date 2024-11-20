Ramaco Resources Announces Fourth-Quarter Stock Dividend

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest update is out from Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ).
Ramaco Resources announced a fourth-quarter stock dividend for its Class A and B shares, payable in Class B common stock on December 16, 2024. This move, reflecting confidence in future growth, aims to enhance liquidity and respond to market opportunities amid volatile coal markets. The stock dividend will increase the Class B public float by approximately 9%, based on share prices as of November 19, 2024.
