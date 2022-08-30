Ramaco Files Registration Statement Relating To Public Listing Of Class B Stock

(RTTNews) - Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) has submitted a registration statement on Form S-3 to the SEC relating to the proposed public listing of class B common stock. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, including the requisite approval of the holders of the common stock at a stockholders' meeting. The company expects to complete the registration and distribution of the new class B common stock in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ramaco Resources expects the class B common stock to receive a dividend, which will track and be based on the financial performance of a portion of the company's assets related to its coal infrastructure and royalties' revenue, carbon products and rare earth elements. In connection with the creation of the class B common stock, record holders of the common stock would receive shares of the class B common stock as a distribution. Each holder will receive 0.2 shares of class B common stock for every one share of existing common stock held on the record date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.