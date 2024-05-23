RAM Fund Continues Strategic Securities Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has issued an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing a daily acquisition of 119,345 fully paid stapled securities. The latest transaction brings the total number of securities bought back to date to 7,749,120. This activity is part of a strategic initiative previously announced on November 21, 2023, underscoring the fund’s commitment to managing its capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.