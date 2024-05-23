News & Insights

Stocks

RAM Fund Continues Strategic Securities Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has issued an update on their ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing a daily acquisition of 119,345 fully paid stapled securities. The latest transaction brings the total number of securities bought back to date to 7,749,120. This activity is part of a strategic initiative previously announced on November 21, 2023, underscoring the fund’s commitment to managing its capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.